The Shell Sea Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.9
rating with
321 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Well-positioned in Ao Num Mao Bay, The Shellsea is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Krabi. Situated only 15 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Shellsea is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, private check in/check out. The Shellsea is home to 85 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. The Shellsea is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Krabi.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Shell Sea Krabi, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Shell Sea Krabi
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

999 Moo 6 Saithai , Ao Num Mao Bay, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

