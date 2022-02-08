The Shell Sea Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-positioned in Ao Num Mao Bay, The Shellsea is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Krabi. Situated only 15 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Shellsea is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, private check in/check out. The Shellsea is home to 85 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. The Shellsea is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Krabi.