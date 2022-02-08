贝壳海甲米 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Shellsea 位于奥努茂湾，地理位置优越，是甲米短途游的理想出发点。酒店距离市中心仅 15 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人享受镇上的景点和活动。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 The Shellsea 为酒店客人提供卓越的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。酒店的主要特色包括 24 小时客房服务、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、私人登记入住/退房服务。 Shellsea 拥有 85 间卧室。所有客房均布置高雅，许多客房甚至提供液晶电视/等离子电视、额外的浴室、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水和免费迎宾饮品等舒适设施。酒店提供许多独特的休闲设施，如健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务。 Shellsea 是在甲米寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之地。

