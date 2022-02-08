CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Rise Suites - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
The Rise Suites - Image 0
The Rise Suites - Image 1
The Rise Suites - Image 2
The Rise Suites - Image 3
The Rise Suites - Image 4
The Rise Suites - Image 5
+11 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
฿1,000 DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Rise Suites in a prioritized manner, and The Rise Suites will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Twin Room 27
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Double Room 27
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Suite with Mountain View 35
฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals

The Rises Suites is a newly opened hotel in 2021, We are presenting you a great overall standard of hotel and services to make your stay in Chiang Mai more comfortable and joyful moment during your stay with us.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Rise Suites, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Rise Suites
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

Pa Kae, Fah Ham, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU