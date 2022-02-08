The Rise Suites - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Rise Suites in a prioritized manner, and The Rise Suites will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Twin Room 27m²
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Double Room 27m²
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Small Deposit
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Suite with Mountain View 35m²
฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Small Deposit
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
The Rises Suites is a newly opened hotel in 2021, We are presenting you a great overall standard of hotel and services to make your stay in Chiang Mai more comfortable and joyful moment during your stay with us.
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
If you were a guest at The Rise Suites
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Rise SuitesSEE ALL REVIEWS