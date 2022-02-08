CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 0
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 2
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 3
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 4
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 5
+30 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
฿5,000 DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 12 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Huen Jao Ban Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Huen Jao Ban Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult
Superior Double Room 27
฿21,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,370 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,510 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,680 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,670 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
Superior Twin Room 27
฿21,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,370 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,680 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,670 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
Family Room 36
฿25,720 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,970 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,330 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,570 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,570 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
Junior King Suite 36
฿29,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,660 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,240 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
Triple Room 36
฿22,920 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,720 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,210 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,010 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
Deluxe Triple Room 36
฿23,480 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,160 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,430 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,120 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,120 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
Junior Triple Suite 40
฿30,780 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,010 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿22,350 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,590 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,220 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
Extra Family Room 45
฿23,480 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,170 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,230 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,020 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,020 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool

Nestled in the heart of Huay Kaew, Huen Jao Ban Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property features 70 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, bathroom phone, cleaning products, clothes rack. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool, spa, massage. Huen Jao Ban Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Huen Jao Ban Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Huen Jao Ban Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

208/20 Sukaphiban Soi 12, Jaoban Road Chiang Mai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU