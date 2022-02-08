Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Maximum of 1 Adult Superior Double Room 27 m² ฿21,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,370 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,510 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,680 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,670 - 5th Day Test & Go

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Maximum of 1 Adult Superior Twin Room 27 m² ฿21,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,370 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,680 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,670 - 5th Day Test & Go

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Maximum of 1 Adult Family Room 36 m² ฿25,720 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,970 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿20,330 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,570 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,570 - 5th Day Test & Go

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Maximum of 1 Adult Junior King Suite 36 m² ฿29,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,660 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿21,680 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,250 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,240 - 5th Day Test & Go

Coffee Machine

Kitchen

Living Room

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Maximum of 1 Adult Triple Room 36 m² ฿22,920 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,720 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿19,210 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,010 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,010 - 5th Day Test & Go

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Maximum of 1 Adult Deluxe Triple Room 36 m² ฿23,480 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,160 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿19,430 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,120 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,120 - 5th Day Test & Go

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Maximum of 1 Adult Junior Triple Suite 40 m² ฿30,780 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,010 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿22,350 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,590 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,220 - 5th Day Test & Go

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Maximum of 1 Adult Extra Family Room 45 m² ฿23,480 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,170 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿21,230 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,020 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,020 - 5th Day Test & Go

Coffee Machine

Family Suites

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Nestled in the heart of Huay Kaew, Huen Jao Ban Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property features 70 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, bathroom phone, cleaning products, clothes rack. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool, spa, massage. Huen Jao Ban Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Chiang Mai.

