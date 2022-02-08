Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Superior Double Room 27m²
฿21,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,370 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,510 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,680 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,670 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Superior Twin Room 27m²
฿21,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,370 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,680 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,670 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Family Room 36m²
฿25,720 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,970 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,330 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,570 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,570 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Junior King Suite 36m²
฿29,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,660 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,240 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Coffee Machine
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Triple Room 36m²
฿22,920 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,720 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,210 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,010 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Deluxe Triple Room 36m²
฿23,480 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,160 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,430 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,120 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,120 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Junior Triple Suite 40m²
฿30,780 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,010 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿22,350 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,590 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,220 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Extra Family Room 45m²
฿23,480 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,170 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,230 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,020 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,020 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Coffee Machine
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
Nestled in the heart of Huay Kaew, Huen Jao Ban Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property features 70 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, bathroom phone, cleaning products, clothes rack. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool, spa, massage. Huen Jao Ban Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Chiang Mai.
