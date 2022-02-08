The Rise Suites - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de The Rise Suites The Rise Suites zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Twin Room 27m²
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Netflix
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Double Room 27m²
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Suite with Mountain View 35m²
฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
The Rises Suites is a newly opened hotel in 2021, We are presenting you a great overall standard of hotel and services to make your stay in Chiang Mai more comfortable and joyful moment during your stay with us.
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
