The Rise Suites - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de The Rise Suites The Rise Suites zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Deluxe Twin Room 27 m² ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Fitness toegestaan

HDMI kabel

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Netflix

Ongetrouwde stellen

Kleine aanbetaling

Zwembad

Vegetarische maaltijden Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Deluxe Double Room 27 m² ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Fitness toegestaan

HDMI kabel

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Netflix

Kleine aanbetaling

Zwembad

Vegetarische maaltijden Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Suite with Mountain View 35 m² ฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Bad

Fitness toegestaan

HDMI kabel

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Woonkamer

Magnetron

Netflix

Kleine aanbetaling

Zwembad

Vegetarische maaltijden

The Rises Suites is a newly opened hotel in 2021, We are presenting you a great overall standard of hotel and services to make your stay in Chiang Mai more comfortable and joyful moment during your stay with us.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels