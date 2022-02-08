CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Rise Suites - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.5
waardering met
7 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
The Rise Suites - Image 0
The Rise Suites - Image 1
The Rise Suites - Image 2
The Rise Suites - Image 3
The Rise Suites - Image 4
The Rise Suites - Image 5
+11 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
฿1,000 STORTING

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de The Rise Suites The Rise Suites zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Twin Room 27
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Netflix
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Double Room 27
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Netflix
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Suite with Mountain View 35
฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Netflix
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden

The Rises Suites is a newly opened hotel in 2021, We are presenting you a great overall standard of hotel and services to make your stay in Chiang Mai more comfortable and joyful moment during your stay with us.

Als u te gast was bij The Rise Suites , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
Adres / kaart

Pa Kae, Fah Ham, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

