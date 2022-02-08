Walking Street Residence - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel has received 53 recent booking requests.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Walking Street Residence in a prioritized manner, and Walking Street Residence will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room 19 m² ฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,040 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,990 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 24 m² ฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,640 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,750 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,390 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,390 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Grand Deluxe 28 m² ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,960 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,350 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,690 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,690 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK

When visiting Chiang Mai, you'll feel right at home at Walking Street Residence, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 0.5 km from the excitement of the city, this 2.5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Walking Street Residence ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, ticket service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Walking Street Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

