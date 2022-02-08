The Rise Suites - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にThe Rise Suites 直接連絡し、 The Rise Suitesが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Deluxe Twin Room 27 m² ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 フィットネスを許可

HDMIケーブル

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

Netflix

未婚のカップル

少額の預金

スイミングプール

ベジタリアンミール 最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Deluxe Double Room 27 m² ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 フィットネスを許可

HDMIケーブル

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

Netflix

少額の預金

スイミングプール

ベジタリアンミール 最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Suite with Mountain View 35 m² ฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 バスタブ

フィットネスを許可

HDMIケーブル

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

リビングルーム

電子レンジ

Netflix

少額の預金

スイミングプール

ベジタリアンミール

The Rises Suites is a newly opened hotel in 2021, We are presenting you a great overall standard of hotel and services to make your stay in Chiang Mai more comfortable and joyful moment during your stay with us.

