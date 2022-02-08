CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Rise Suites - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.5

7レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
The Rise Suites - Image 0
The Rise Suites - Image 1
The Rise Suites - Image 2
The Rise Suites - Image 3
The Rise Suites - Image 4
The Rise Suites - Image 5
+11 写真
迅速な対応
฿1,000 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にThe Rise Suites 直接連絡し、 The Rise Suitesが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Twin Room 27
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • Netflix
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 少額の預金
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Double Room 27
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • Netflix
  • 少額の預金
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Suite with Mountain View 35
฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • Netflix
  • 少額の預金
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール

The Rises Suites is a newly opened hotel in 2021, We are presenting you a great overall standard of hotel and services to make your stay in Chiang Mai more comfortable and joyful moment during your stay with us.

住所/地図

Pa Kae, Fah Ham, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

