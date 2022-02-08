Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults
Deluxe King Room 29m²
฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
Maximum of 2 Adults
Luxury Room 31m²
฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
Maximum of 2 Adults
Deluxe Twin Room 36m²
฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
Maximum of 4 Adults
Family Suite 69m²
฿33,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Netflix
Nestled in the footstep of the famous Doi Suthep of Chiangmai, Merchant Villa Chiang Mai is a work of art among nature as much as a hotel.
Surrounded by a beautiful landscape with panoramic views of the mountain, this truly historic 14-room boutique hotel is originally designed by renowned architect, Khun Jullatat Kitibud, Thailand National Artist.
In the year 2018, the historic home has been renovated interior and exterior into a British Colonial style architecture. However, the essence and the structure of the original design remain.
