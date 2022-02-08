The Rise Suites - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Twin Room 27m²
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 피트니스 허용
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Double Room 27m²
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 피트니스 허용
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 넷플릭스
- 소액 예금
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Suite with Mountain View 35m²
฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 목욕통
- 피트니스 허용
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 소액 예금
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
The Rises Suites is a newly opened hotel in 2021, We are presenting you a great overall standard of hotel and services to make your stay in Chiang Mai more comfortable and joyful moment during your stay with us.
The Rise Suites
