CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Rise Suites - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.5

7 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
The Rise Suites - Image 0
The Rise Suites - Image 1
The Rise Suites - Image 2
The Rise Suites - Image 3
The Rise Suites - Image 4
The Rise Suites - Image 5
+11 사진
빠른 응답
฿1,000 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉The Rise Suites 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 The Rise Suites 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Twin Room 27
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 넷플릭스
  • 미혼 커플
  • 소액 예금
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Double Room 27
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 넷플릭스
  • 소액 예금
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Suite with Mountain View 35
฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 넷플릭스
  • 소액 예금
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사

The Rises Suites is a newly opened hotel in 2021, We are presenting you a great overall standard of hotel and services to make your stay in Chiang Mai more comfortable and joyful moment during your stay with us.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Rise Suites 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Rise Suites
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Pa Kae, Fah Ham, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU