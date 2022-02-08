The Rise Suites - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 The Rise Suites 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 The Rise Suites 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Deluxe Twin Room 27 m² ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 피트니스 허용

채식 식사 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Deluxe Double Room 27 m² ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 피트니스 허용

채식 식사 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Suite with Mountain View 35 m² ฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 목욕통

The Rises Suites is a newly opened hotel in 2021, We are presenting you a great overall standard of hotel and services to make your stay in Chiang Mai more comfortable and joyful moment during your stay with us.

