The Rise Suites - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec The Rise Suites de manière prioritaire, et The Rise Suites percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Deluxe Twin Room 27 m² ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Couples non mariés

Petit dépôt

Piscine

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Deluxe Double Room 27 m² ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Petit dépôt

Piscine

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Suite with Mountain View 35 m² ฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go

Fitness autorisé

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Le salon

Four micro onde

Netflix

Petit dépôt

Piscine

Repas végétariens

The Rises Suites is a newly opened hotel in 2021, We are presenting you a great overall standard of hotel and services to make your stay in Chiang Mai more comfortable and joyful moment during your stay with us.

