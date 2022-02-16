CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Horizon Village & Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.2
rating with
1034 reviews
Updated on February 16, 2022
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 0
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 1
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 2
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 3
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 4
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 5
+36 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Horizon Village & Resort in a prioritized manner, and Horizon Village & Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxury Deluxe Double or Twin 42
฿21,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Swimming Pool

Situated in a botanical garden, Horizon Village & Resort (SHA Plus+) reflects traditional, northern Thai architecture. A place of deep tranquility, it's an oasis where guests can relax and unwind. Service is of the highest quality and provided in a warm family atmosphere. The restaurant menu offers a range of healthy meals including macrobiotics and organically grown plants. Also available are northern Thai-style health massages offering a traditional blend of Thai herbal remedies and body treatments. For your reservation at Horizon Village & Resort (SHA Plus+), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Horizon Village & Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Horizon Village & Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

200 Moo 7 Chiangmai-Doisaket Rd., T.Cherng Doi, A. Doisaket, San Sai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 5020

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
rating with
20 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU