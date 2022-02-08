The Rise Suites - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ The Rise Suites อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ The Rise Suites จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Twin Room 27m²
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- Netflix
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Double Room 27m²
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- Netflix
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Suite with Mountain View 35m²
฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
The Rises Suites is a newly opened hotel in 2021, We are presenting you a great overall standard of hotel and services to make your stay in Chiang Mai more comfortable and joyful moment during your stay with us.
