CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Rise Suites - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.5
คะแนนจาก
7
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
The Rise Suites - Image 0
The Rise Suites - Image 1
The Rise Suites - Image 2
The Rise Suites - Image 3
The Rise Suites - Image 4
The Rise Suites - Image 5
ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Twin Room 27
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Double Room 27
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Suite with Mountain View 35
฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • Netflix
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ

The Rises Suites is a newly opened hotel in 2021, We are presenting you a great overall standard of hotel and services to make your stay in Chiang Mai more comfortable and joyful moment during your stay with us.

คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

Pa Kae, Fah Ham, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

