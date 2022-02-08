The Rise Suites - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ The Rise Suites อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ The Rise Suites จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Deluxe Twin Room 27 m² ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย สาย HDMI ช่องต่างประเทศ อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi Netflix คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก สระว่ายน้ำ อาหารมังสวิรัติ

สาย HDMI

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

Netflix

คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน

เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก

สระว่ายน้ำ

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Deluxe Double Room 27 m² ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK

สาย HDMI

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

Netflix

เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก

สระว่ายน้ำ

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Suite with Mountain View 35 m² ฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

สาย HDMI

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ห้องนั่งเล่น

ไมโครเวฟ

Netflix

เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก

สระว่ายน้ำ

อาหารมังสวิรัติ

The Rises Suites is a newly opened hotel in 2021, We are presenting you a great overall standard of hotel and services to make your stay in Chiang Mai more comfortable and joyful moment during your stay with us.

