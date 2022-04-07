KRABI TEST & GO

The Krabi Sands Resort - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
8.2
rating with
281 reviews
Updated on April 7, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in a secluded place, The Krabi Sands Resort offers a peaceful atmosphere and secure environment. With its ideal location, the beauty of the golden Klong Muang Beach, where various outdoor activities are available, is just a short stroll away from the hotel. At The Krabi Sands Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel’s lush garden estate is where you will discover your private space. The ambiance of The Krabi Sands Resort is reflected in every guestroom. A fan, coffee/tea maker, desk, in-room safe, and complimentary bottled water are just some of the facilities at your disposal. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including a saltwater-treated pool that can be easily accessed from your cozy bungalow. Delectable Thai and Western dishes are freshly prepared and served at the on-site restaurant each day. The Krabi Sands Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.

Address / Map

Klong Muang Beach, 118 Moo 3 Nong Talay, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

