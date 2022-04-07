KRABI TEST & GO

The Krabi Sands Resort - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
8.2
คะแนนจาก
281
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 7, 2022
โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

Nestled in a secluded place, The Krabi Sands Resort offers a peaceful atmosphere and secure environment. With its ideal location, the beauty of the golden Klong Muang Beach, where various outdoor activities are available, is just a short stroll away from the hotel. At The Krabi Sands Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel’s lush garden estate is where you will discover your private space. The ambiance of The Krabi Sands Resort is reflected in every guestroom. A fan, coffee/tea maker, desk, in-room safe, and complimentary bottled water are just some of the facilities at your disposal. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including a saltwater-treated pool that can be easily accessed from your cozy bungalow. Delectable Thai and Western dishes are freshly prepared and served at the on-site restaurant each day. The Krabi Sands Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

Klong Muang Beach, 118 Moo 3 Nong Talay, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

