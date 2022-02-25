KRABI TEST & GO

Alisea Pool Villas - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.6
rating with
180 reviews
Updated on February 25, 2022
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 0
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 1
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 2
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 3
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 4
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 5
+25 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
฿5,000 DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Alisea Pool Villas in a prioritized manner, and Alisea Pool Villas will directly collect payment from you.

Situated in Nopparat Thara, Alisea Pool Villas is the perfect place to experience Krabi and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Alisea Pool Villas, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, Check in in room. Our Private Pool villas are 10 villas, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whatever your reason for visiting Krabi, the Alisea Pool Villas is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Alisea Pool Villas, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Alisea Pool Villas
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

95 Moo 4, Ao Nang, Krabi 81000 thailand, Ao Nang Beach, Thailand, Nopparat Thara, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
rating with
755 reviews
From ฿-1
Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
rating with
1479 reviews
From ฿-1
The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU