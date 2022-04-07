KRABI TEST & GO

The Krabi Sands Resort - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
8.2
Bewertung mit
281 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 7, 2022
The Krabi Sands Resort - Image 0
The Krabi Sands Resort - Image 1
The Krabi Sands Resort - Image 2
The Krabi Sands Resort - Image 3
The Krabi Sands Resort - Image 4
The Krabi Sands Resort - Image 5
+27 Fotos

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in a secluded place, The Krabi Sands Resort offers a peaceful atmosphere and secure environment. With its ideal location, the beauty of the golden Klong Muang Beach, where various outdoor activities are available, is just a short stroll away from the hotel. At The Krabi Sands Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel’s lush garden estate is where you will discover your private space. The ambiance of The Krabi Sands Resort is reflected in every guestroom. A fan, coffee/tea maker, desk, in-room safe, and complimentary bottled water are just some of the facilities at your disposal. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including a saltwater-treated pool that can be easily accessed from your cozy bungalow. Delectable Thai and Western dishes are freshly prepared and served at the on-site restaurant each day. The Krabi Sands Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.

ALLE HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei The Krabi Sands Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR The Krabi Sands Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

Klong Muang Beach, 118 Moo 3 Nong Talay, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partnerhotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
3402 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf- und Spa-Resort
8.2
Bewertung mit
797 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amari Vogue Krabi
8.6
Bewertung mit
541 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
Bewertung mit
180 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
Bewertung mit
755 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
Bewertung mit
1479 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das kleine Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
900 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
Bewertung mit
1021 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Thailändisches Dorf Chada
7.9
Bewertung mit
691 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU