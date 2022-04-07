KRABI TEST & GO

The Krabi Sands Resort - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
8.2

281 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 7, 2022
The Krabi Sands Resort - Image 0
The Krabi Sands Resort - Image 1
The Krabi Sands Resort - Image 2
The Krabi Sands Resort - Image 3
The Krabi Sands Resort - Image 4
The Krabi Sands Resort - Image 5
+27 사진

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in a secluded place, The Krabi Sands Resort offers a peaceful atmosphere and secure environment. With its ideal location, the beauty of the golden Klong Muang Beach, where various outdoor activities are available, is just a short stroll away from the hotel. At The Krabi Sands Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel’s lush garden estate is where you will discover your private space. The ambiance of The Krabi Sands Resort is reflected in every guestroom. A fan, coffee/tea maker, desk, in-room safe, and complimentary bottled water are just some of the facilities at your disposal. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including a saltwater-treated pool that can be easily accessed from your cozy bungalow. Delectable Thai and Western dishes are freshly prepared and served at the on-site restaurant each day. The Krabi Sands Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Krabi Sands Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Krabi Sands Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Klong Muang Beach, 118 Moo 3 Nong Talay, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

파트너 호텔

사이 피피 아일랜드 빌리지
8.7
평가
3402 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

아마리 보그 크라비
8.6
평가
541 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
평가
180 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
크라비 아쿠아마린 리조트
7.9
평가
755 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
아난타 부린 리조트
8.2
평가
1479 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
스몰 리조트
8.1
평가
900 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
크라비 라 플라야 리조트
8
평가
1021 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
차다 타이 빌리지
7.9
평가
691 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU