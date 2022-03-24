KRABI TEST & GO

Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf and Spa Resort (SHA Plus +) is located on Klong Muang Beach and is a short drive from Ao Nang Beach, the popular Krabi tourist town. The 5-star property is surrounded by tropical forest and rooms have various views of the jungle, limestone cliffs, and the sea. Guests of the comprehensive resort have access to three restaurants, five bars, a large swimming pool, cooking school, exclusive library lounge, fitness center, spa, Turkish bath, children’s playground, conference facilities, as well as a number of outdoor, beach activities and specialized tours. Customized wedding packages are also a feature at this exotic beachside resort. To continue with your reservation, please enter your arrival and departure date into our secure online form.

Amenities / Features

  • 6,000 SQM Free form Swimming Pool
  • 9 Holes Golf Course
  • Wibit Floating Water Game
  • 4 Luxury Speed Boat
  • Club-millesime
  • Crystal Clear beach at Hong Island 10 minutes away.
  • So SPA with L’Occitane
Address / Map

200 MOO 3 T. NONGTALAY, A. MUANG, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

