PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Grand Day Night - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4
rating with
133 reviews
Updated on February 23, 2022
The Grand Day Night - Image 0
The Grand Day Night - Image 1
The Grand Day Night - Image 2
The Grand Day Night - Image 3
The Grand Day Night - Image 4
The Grand Day Night - Image 5
+7 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Grand Day Night is located in the South Pattaya area of Pattaya. Situated only 1.5 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Grand Day Night offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk. 180 rooms spread over 9 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, sofa can be found in selected rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Grand Day Night is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Grand Day Night, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Grand Day Night
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

4 MOO 10, NHONGPRUE, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
rating with
463 reviews
From ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
rating with
314 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
rating with
856 reviews
From ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
rating with
261 reviews
From ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
rating with
593 reviews
From ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU