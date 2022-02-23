The Grand Day Night - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Grand Day Night is located in the South Pattaya area of Pattaya. Situated only 1.5 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Grand Day Night offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk. 180 rooms spread over 9 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, sofa can be found in selected rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Grand Day Night is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.