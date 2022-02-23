PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Grand Day Night - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4
通过
133条评论进行评分
更新于 February 23, 2022
The Grand Day Night - Image 0
The Grand Day Night - Image 1
The Grand Day Night - Image 2
The Grand Day Night - Image 3
The Grand Day Night - Image 4
The Grand Day Night - Image 5
+7 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Grand Day Night is located in the South Pattaya area of Pattaya. Situated only 1.5 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Grand Day Night offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk. 180 rooms spread over 9 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, sofa can be found in selected rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Grand Day Night is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Grand Day Night的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Grand Day Night
查看所有评论

地址/地图

4 MOO 10, NHONGPRUE, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7

463 评论
฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7

314 评论
฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1

856 评论
฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4

15 评论
฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7

261 评论
฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5

29 评论
฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5

593 评论
฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU