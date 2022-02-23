PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Grand Day Night - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4

133レビューによる評価
更新日 February 23, 2022
The Grand Day Night - Image 0
The Grand Day Night - Image 1
The Grand Day Night - Image 2
The Grand Day Night - Image 3
The Grand Day Night - Image 4
The Grand Day Night - Image 5
+7 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Grand Day Night is located in the South Pattaya area of Pattaya. Situated only 1.5 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Grand Day Night offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk. 180 rooms spread over 9 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, sofa can be found in selected rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Grand Day Night is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

住所/地図

4 MOO 10, NHONGPRUE, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

