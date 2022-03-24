KRABI TEST & GO

索菲特甲米佛基拉高尔夫水疗度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.2
通过
797条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf and Spa Resort (SHA Plus +) 位于 Klong Muang 海滩，距离受欢迎的甲米旅游小镇奥南海滩仅有很短的车程。这家五星级酒店周围环绕着热带森林，客房享有丛林、石灰岩悬崖和大海的各种美景。综合度假村的客人可以使用三间餐厅、五间酒吧、一个大型游泳池、烹饪学校、专属图书馆休息室、健身中心、水疗中心、土耳其浴室、儿童游乐场、会议设施，以及许多户外、海滩活动和专业旅游。定制婚礼套餐也是这个充满异国情调的海滨度假胜地的特色。要继续您的预订，请在我们安全的在线表格中输入您的抵达和离开日期。

便利设施/功能

  • 6,000 SQM Free form Swimming Pool
  • 9 Holes Golf Course
  • Wibit Floating Water Game
  • 4 Luxury Speed Boat
  • Club-millesime
  • Crystal Clear beach at Hong Island 10 minutes away.
  • So SPA with L’Occitane
地址/地图

200 MOO 3 T. NONGTALAY, A. MUANG, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

