7.9
rating with
301 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

When visiting Koh Tao, you'll feel right at home at Coral View Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Shark Bay, Haad Thien (Rocky Bay), Aow Leuk Bay give to this hotel a special charm. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Tao hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers postal service, taxi service, ticket service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Coral View Resort is home to 26 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as clothes rack, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including canoe, hiking trails, snorkeling, private beach, diving, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Coral View Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Tao, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

50 Moo 3, Sai Daeng Beach, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

