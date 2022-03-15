SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Thalassa Hotel - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.4
rating with
375 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Built in 2013, the Thalassa Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Koh Tao for business or pleasure. The excitement of the city center is only meters away. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks such as Sairee Beach clubs and the famous Koh Nang Yuan Island. The facilities and services provided by Thalassa Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services and facilities including a quick laundry service, Wi-Fi, safety deposit boxes, 24-hour reception, and smoking areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Thalassa Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Tao, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Amenities / Features

  • Toilet paper
  • Towels
  • Pillows
  • Private bathroom
  • Toilet
  • Free toiletries
  • Hairdryer (on request)
  • Shower
  • Bottle of water
  • Minibar
  • Television
  • Shuttle service (Free from the pier to Hotel)
  • Shuttle service (additional charge)
  • Designated smoking area
  • Air conditioning
  • Non-smoking rooms
Address / Map

17/100 Moo 1 Haad Sairee, Sairee Beach, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

