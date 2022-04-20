SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

7.5
rating with
1060 reviews
Updated on April 20, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-positioned in Chalok Baan Kao, Ko Tao Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Koh Tao. Only away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With the city's main attractions such as Chalok Ban Kao Bay, Haad Thien (Rocky Bay), John - Suwan Mountain View Point within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Ko Tao Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like room service, restaurant, tours, bar. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including private beach, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Ko Tao Resort.

Amenities / Features

  • Infinity pool
  • Hair-dryer
  • TV
  • A/C
  • Refrigerator
  • Restaurant
  • Reservation Service
  • Shuttle Service
  • Bar
  • Kayak
  • Paddle Board
  • Scuba Diving
  • Private Tour
Address / Map

19/1 Moo. 3, Chalok Baan Kao, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

