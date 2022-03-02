BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sib Kao - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
rating with
664 reviews
Updated on March 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Sib Kao is located in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide complimentary tea, closet, towels, clothes rack, additional toilet to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Sib Kao hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

19/27-28 Sukhumvit Soi 19, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

