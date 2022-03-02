BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sib Kao - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

664 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 2, 2022
Sib Kao - Image 0
Sib Kao - Image 1
Sib Kao - Image 2
Sib Kao - Image 3
Sib Kao - Image 4
Sib Kao - Image 5
+12 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Sib Kao is located in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide complimentary tea, closet, towels, clothes rack, additional toilet to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Sib Kao hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Sib Kao 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Sib Kao
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

19/27-28 Sukhumvit Soi 19, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
11540 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
평가
3449 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
평가
669 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
일레븐 호텔 방콕 수 쿰빗 11
8.9
평가
830 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
평가
2580 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
평가
2381 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
평가
815 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU