BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sib Kao - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
คะแนนจาก
664
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 2, 2022
Sib Kao - Image 0
Sib Kao - Image 1
Sib Kao - Image 2
Sib Kao - Image 3
Sib Kao - Image 4
Sib Kao - Image 5
+12 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Sib Kao is located in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide complimentary tea, closet, towels, clothes rack, additional toilet to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Sib Kao hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Sib Kao ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Sib Kao
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

19/27-28 Sukhumvit Soi 19, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
11540 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6776 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3449 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอีเลฟเว่นกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
830 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2580 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2381 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
815 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU