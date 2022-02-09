BANGKOK TEST & GO

Romance Sukhumvit 97 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
rating with
24 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Romance Sukhumvit 97 - Image 0
Romance Sukhumvit 97 - Image 1
Romance Sukhumvit 97 - Image 2
Romance Sukhumvit 97 - Image 3
Romance Sukhumvit 97 - Image 4
Romance Sukhumvit 97 - Image 5
+19 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Romance Sukhumvit 97, located in Sukhumvit, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. Situated only 1 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Tokai Surgery Clinic, Asia Herb Association - Phrom Phong Shop, On Nut Market. Romance Sukhumvit 97 offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. The hotel features 75 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Romance Sukhumvit 97 is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Romance Sukhumvit 97, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Romance Sukhumvit 97
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

99/9 Soi Sukhumvit 97, Bangjak, Prakanong, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10260

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
rating with
1250 reviews
From ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
rating with
130 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
rating with
187 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
rating with
211 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
rating with
668 reviews
From ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
rating with
5421 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU