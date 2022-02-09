BANGKOK TEST & GO

Romance Sukhumvit 97 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9

24 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Romance Sukhumvit 97, located in Sukhumvit, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. Situated only 1 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Tokai Surgery Clinic, Asia Herb Association - Phrom Phong Shop, On Nut Market. Romance Sukhumvit 97 offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. The hotel features 75 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Romance Sukhumvit 97 is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

주소 /지도

99/9 Soi Sukhumvit 97, Bangjak, Prakanong, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10260

주변 Test & Go 호텔

