BANGKOK TEST & GO

Romance Sukhumvit 97 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
waardering met
24 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Romance Sukhumvit 97 - Image 0
Romance Sukhumvit 97 - Image 1
Romance Sukhumvit 97 - Image 2
Romance Sukhumvit 97 - Image 3
Romance Sukhumvit 97 - Image 4
Romance Sukhumvit 97 - Image 5
+19 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Romance Sukhumvit 97, located in Sukhumvit, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. Situated only 1 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Tokai Surgery Clinic, Asia Herb Association - Phrom Phong Shop, On Nut Market. Romance Sukhumvit 97 offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. The hotel features 75 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Romance Sukhumvit 97 is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Romance Sukhumvit 97 , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Romance Sukhumvit 97
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

99/9 Soi Sukhumvit 97, Bangjak, Prakanong, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10260

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
1250 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
waardering met
130 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
waardering met
187 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
waardering met
211 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
waardering met
668 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
waardering met
5421 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU