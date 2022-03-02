KRABI TEST & GO

River Front Krabi Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.3
rating with
452 reviews
Updated on March 2, 2022
River Front Krabi Hotel - Image 0
River Front Krabi Hotel - Image 1
River Front Krabi Hotel - Image 2
River Front Krabi Hotel - Image 3
River Front Krabi Hotel - Image 4
River Front Krabi Hotel - Image 5
+25 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, River Front Hotel is located in the Krabi Town area of Krabi. Only away, this 3-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. River Front Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, family room. The ambiance of River Front Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, slippers, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Superb facilities and an excellent location make River Front Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Krabi.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at River Front Krabi Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR River Front Krabi Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

Uttarakit Rd., Paknam Muang Krabi, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Alisa Krabi Hotel
8.7
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
rating with
1023 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU