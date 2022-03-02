KRABI TEST & GO

河滨甲米酒店 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.3
通过
452条评论进行评分
更新于 March 2, 2022
River Front Krabi Hotel - Image 0
River Front Krabi Hotel - Image 1
River Front Krabi Hotel - Image 2
River Front Krabi Hotel - Image 3
River Front Krabi Hotel - Image 4
River Front Krabi Hotel - Image 5
+25 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

River Front Hotel酒店位于甲米的甲米镇地区，是娱乐和放松的理想场所。这家三星级酒店距离机场仅咫尺之遥。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。 River Front Hotel酒店提供无可挑剔的服务和所有必要的设施，让疲惫的旅客充满活力。为了客人的舒适和方便，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、出租车服务、24 小时前台、公共区域无线网络连接、家庭间。 River Front Hotel的氛围体现在每间客房中。纯平电视、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、拖鞋、毛巾只是整个酒店的部分设施。物业提供室外游泳池等一流的娱乐设施，让您的逗留变得难忘。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使河滨酒店成为您在甲米享受住宿的理想下榻之地。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是河滨甲米酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 河滨甲米酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

Uttarakit Rd., Paknam Muang Krabi, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

艾丽莎甲米酒店
8.7

5 评论
฿-1
现场悬崖景观别墅
9.1

221 评论
฿-1
甲米查达度假村
7.5

634 评论
฿-1
钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
和平拉古娜度假村
8.1

3503 评论
฿-1
查达泰国村
7.9

691 评论
฿-1
瑞亚维迪酒店
9.3

1023 评论
฿-1
帕南度假村旅馆
7.9

2864 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU