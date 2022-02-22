KRABI TEST & GO

Phranang Place - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.5
rating with
475 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A secluded location, but yet within walking distance to an array of restaurants, shopping centers, markets, and the beach itself, Phranang Place is ideal for sunbathing, reading, and relaxing away from the noise and disturbance of everyday life. The property is approximately 10km from Krabi Town and 25km from Krabi International Airport. With a collection of accommodation choices, all rooms are spacious, clean, outfitted with contemporary décor, and enjoys its own balcony. For an added bonus, Phranang Place offers a hotel/airport transfer, laundry service, and a tour desk on-site. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Phranang Place.

Address / Map

345 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

