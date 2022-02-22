プラナンプレイス - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

人里離れた場所ですが、レストラン、ショッピングセンター、市場、ビーチ自体が徒歩圏内にあるプラナンプレイスは、日光浴、読書、日常生活の喧騒から離れてリラックスするのに理想的です。クラビタウンから約10km、クラビ国際空港から25kmです。選択肢のある宿泊施設のコレクションを備えたすべての客室は、広々として清潔で、現代的な装飾が施され、専用バルコニーが付いています。追加のボーナスとして、Phranang Placeはホテル/空港送迎、ランドリーサービス、敷地内のツアーデスクを提供しています。希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信して、プラナンプレイスを予約してください。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい プラナンプレイスゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す プラナンプレイス すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。

パートナーホテル サイピピ島村 8.7 との評価

3402 レビュー から ฿-1