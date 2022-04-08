Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
When visiting Koh Phi Phi, you'll feel right at home at Phi Phi Cliff Beach Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Phi Phi Cliff Beach Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, family room are just a few of the facilities that set Phi Phi Cliff Beach Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Phi Phi Cliff Beach Resort is home to 54 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, towels, umbrella. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool are designed for escape and relaxation. Whatever your reason for visiting Koh Phi Phi, the Phi Phi Cliff Beach Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.