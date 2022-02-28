SAMUI TEST & GO

Paradise Beach Resort Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.3
rating with
317 reviews
Updated on February 28, 2022
Set in lush tropical gardens on Koh Samui's tranquil Maenam Beach, Paradise Beach Resort is a perfect place for relaxation. It offers two fresh water swimming pools, large and modern furnished rooms, a sophisticated restaurant, a beach bar and an attractive choice of activities. The resort is just about 500 m from the center of the village with shops, coffee shops, restaurants and entertainment. Furnished in modern Thai style, the intimate resort has 77 fully renovated Grand Deluxe & Premium Deluxe rooms, 9 Villas, 6 Deluxe Villas and 2 Beach Front Villas. All rooms feature a balcony or terrace with daybed, king size beds and sofa. Selected rooms offer an additional single bed. Furthermore our rooms and villas offer amenities as free Wi-Fi, LCD TV, water kettle, safe, ceiling fan & air condition, hair dryer and free toiletries. The Terrace Restaurant is located right on the beach with a stunning view of the neighboring island Koh Phangan and the sea along Maenam Beach. The pool & beach Bar offers a huge range of cocktails and cooling drinks. Massages and beauty treatments are available on the beach front of Paradise Beach Resort or at the resorts LA-MOON Spa.

  • Complimentary WIFI access throughout the resort
  • Free homemade welcome drink up on check in
  • Free bicycle rental
  • Free kayak rental
  • Tour desk
  • Motorbike and car rental
  • Airport transfer service
  • Taylor shop
  • Diving school
18/8 Moo 1 Tumbol Maenam, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

