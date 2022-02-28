Paradise Beach Resort Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Set in lush tropical gardens on Koh Samui's tranquil Maenam Beach, Paradise Beach Resort is a perfect place for relaxation. It offers two fresh water swimming pools, large and modern furnished rooms, a sophisticated restaurant, a beach bar and an attractive choice of activities. The resort is just about 500 m from the center of the village with shops, coffee shops, restaurants and entertainment. Furnished in modern Thai style, the intimate resort has 77 fully renovated Grand Deluxe & Premium Deluxe rooms, 9 Villas, 6 Deluxe Villas and 2 Beach Front Villas. All rooms feature a balcony or terrace with daybed, king size beds and sofa. Selected rooms offer an additional single bed. Furthermore our rooms and villas offer amenities as free Wi-Fi, LCD TV, water kettle, safe, ceiling fan & air condition, hair dryer and free toiletries. The Terrace Restaurant is located right on the beach with a stunning view of the neighboring island Koh Phangan and the sea along Maenam Beach. The pool & beach Bar offers a huge range of cocktails and cooling drinks. Massages and beauty treatments are available on the beach front of Paradise Beach Resort or at the resorts LA-MOON Spa.