KRABI TEST & GO

OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.6
rating with
168 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 0
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 1
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 2
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 3
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 4
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 5
+23 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Koh Lanta, Baan Rabieng is the perfect choice. Set 15 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Klong Nin Beach, Baan Klong Tob Small Hospital, Nui Beach give to this hotel a special charm. Baan Rabieng offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer. 14 rooms spread over 1 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including private beach, garden, water sports (non-motorized), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Baan Rabieng hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at OYO 865 Baan Rabieng, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR OYO 865 Baan Rabieng
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

325, Moo 6, T. Lanta Yai, Ko Lanta District, Krabi, 81150, Thailand, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
rating with
92 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
rating with
330 reviews
From ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
321 reviews
From ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
rating with
1120 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel
8.5
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Holiday Resort
8.4
rating with
1621 reviews
From ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
rating with
1023 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU