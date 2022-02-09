KRABI TEST & GO

OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.6
คะแนนจาก
168
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 0
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 1
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 2
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 3
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 4
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 5
+23 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Koh Lanta, Baan Rabieng is the perfect choice. Set 15 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Klong Nin Beach, Baan Klong Tob Small Hospital, Nui Beach give to this hotel a special charm. Baan Rabieng offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer. 14 rooms spread over 1 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including private beach, garden, water sports (non-motorized), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Baan Rabieng hits the spot in many ways.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ OYO 865 Baan Rabieng ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ OYO 865 Baan Rabieng
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

325, Moo 6, T. Lanta Yai, Ko Lanta District, Krabi, 81150, Thailand, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

หมู่บ้านสายพีพี
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3402 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
92 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เวเคชั่น วิลเลจ พระนางลันตา
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
330 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
321 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1120 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมพีพี ฮาร์เบอร์ วิว
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
414 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พีพี ฮอลิเดย์ รีสอร์ท
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1621 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมรายาวดี
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1023 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ไดมอนด์ เคฟ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
6.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
553 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU