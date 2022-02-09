KRABI TEST & GO

OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.6

168レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 0
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 1
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 2
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 3
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 4
OYO 865 Baan Rabieng - Image 5
部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Koh Lanta, Baan Rabieng is the perfect choice. Set 15 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Klong Nin Beach, Baan Klong Tob Small Hospital, Nui Beach give to this hotel a special charm. Baan Rabieng offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer. 14 rooms spread over 1 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including private beach, garden, water sports (non-motorized), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Baan Rabieng hits the spot in many ways.

住所/地図

325, Moo 6, T. Lanta Yai, Ko Lanta District, Krabi, 81150, Thailand, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

