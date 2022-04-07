Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy Refund is free anytime before check-in time, No show 100 Charge

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 1 Adult Superior - Non-Smoking 28 m² ฿9,750 - 7 Day Sandbox REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Maximum of 1 Adult Deluxe Pool Access 32 m² ฿11,850 - 7 Day Sandbox REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Maximum of 1 Adult Deluxe Pool View 32 m² ฿10,450 - 7 Day Sandbox REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK

Conveniently located on Patong Beach, The Frutta Boutique Hotel is in the city center and only a five-minute ride by bike or a 900-meter walk from Patong Beach. The hotel location provides accessibility to important town facilities. With the city's main attractions such as Sphinx Theater, Patong Hospital, and All 4 Diving within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At The Frutta Boutique Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides babysitting services, a bar/pub, Wi-Fi in public areas, a smoking area, and bicycle rental services to ensure guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of The Frutta Boutique Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. A shower, air conditioning, ironing facilities, internet access, and television are just some of the facilities at your disposal. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, The Frutta Boutique Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels