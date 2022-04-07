PHUKET TEST & GO

The Frutta Boutique Hotel - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
670 reviews
Updated on April 7, 2022
The Frutta Boutique Hotel - Image 0
The Frutta Boutique Hotel - Image 1
The Frutta Boutique Hotel - Image 2
The Frutta Boutique Hotel - Image 3
The Frutta Boutique Hotel - Image 4
The Frutta Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+18 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Refund is free anytime before check-in time, No show 100 Charge

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult
Superior - Non-Smoking 28
฿9,750 - 7 Day Sandbox
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK
Maximum of 1 Adult
Deluxe Pool Access 32
฿11,850 - 7 Day Sandbox
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK
Maximum of 1 Adult
Deluxe Pool View 32
฿10,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Conveniently located on Patong Beach, The Frutta Boutique Hotel is in the city center and only a five-minute ride by bike or a 900-meter walk from Patong Beach. The hotel location provides accessibility to important town facilities. With the city's main attractions such as Sphinx Theater, Patong Hospital, and All 4 Diving within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At The Frutta Boutique Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides babysitting services, a bar/pub, Wi-Fi in public areas, a smoking area, and bicycle rental services to ensure guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of The Frutta Boutique Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. A shower, air conditioning, ironing facilities, internet access, and television are just some of the facilities at your disposal. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, The Frutta Boutique Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Frutta Boutique Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Frutta Boutique Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

86/14 Pra Paramee, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket
7.7
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
Prince Edouard Apartments & Resort
7.9
rating with
57 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong
8.4
rating with
658 reviews
From ฿-1
Deevana Patong Resort & Spa
8
rating with
2519 reviews
From ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
rating with
89 reviews
From ฿-1
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach
10
rating with
3 reviews
From ฿-1
Austrian Garden - Tai Pan Village
8.7
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
rating with
421 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU