PATTAYA TEST & GO

Nova Park Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5
rating with
1295 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Nova Park Hotel - Image 0
Nova Park Hotel - Image 1
Nova Park Hotel - Image 2
Nova Park Hotel - Image 3
Nova Park Hotel - Image 4
Nova Park Hotel - Image 5
+7 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Possibly Pattaya's most popular serviced apartment accommodation, the centrally located Nova Park Hotel is frequented by travelers from around the world. It is well connected to both leisure and business hotspots as well as Pattaya's famous food market. Rooms are large, well-furnished and modernly equipped with cable TV, a mini bar, and refrigerator. Jameson's, the on-site Irish pub, is a fantastic place to catch up with friends, unwind over a drink, and features live music several nights per week. The large outdoor pool is ideal for escaping the heat of the beach or relaxing after a day sightseeing.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Nova Park Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Nova Park Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

80/164 Moo 9, Soi Sukrudee (Soi AR), Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Partner Hotels

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
rating with
611 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
rating with
261 reviews
From ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
rating with
593 reviews
From ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
rating with
4921 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
rating with
5085 reviews
From ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
rating with
412 reviews
From ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU