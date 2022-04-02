PATTAYA TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Possibly Pattaya's most popular serviced apartment accommodation, the centrally located Nova Park Hotel is frequented by travelers from around the world. It is well connected to both leisure and business hotspots as well as Pattaya's famous food market. Rooms are large, well-furnished and modernly equipped with cable TV, a mini bar, and refrigerator. Jameson's, the on-site Irish pub, is a fantastic place to catch up with friends, unwind over a drink, and features live music several nights per week. The large outdoor pool is ideal for escaping the heat of the beach or relaxing after a day sightseeing.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

80/164 Moo 9, Soi Sukrudee (Soi AR), Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

