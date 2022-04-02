PATTAYA TEST & GO

Nova Park Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5
waardering met
1295 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 2, 2022
Possibly Pattaya's most popular serviced apartment accommodation, the centrally located Nova Park Hotel is frequented by travelers from around the world. It is well connected to both leisure and business hotspots as well as Pattaya's famous food market. Rooms are large, well-furnished and modernly equipped with cable TV, a mini bar, and refrigerator. Jameson's, the on-site Irish pub, is a fantastic place to catch up with friends, unwind over a drink, and features live music several nights per week. The large outdoor pool is ideal for escaping the heat of the beach or relaxing after a day sightseeing.

Adres / kaart

80/164 Moo 9, Soi Sukrudee (Soi AR), Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

