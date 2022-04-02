Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Possibly Pattaya's most popular serviced apartment accommodation, the centrally located Nova Park Hotel is frequented by travelers from around the world. It is well connected to both leisure and business hotspots as well as Pattaya's famous food market. Rooms are large, well-furnished and modernly equipped with cable TV, a mini bar, and refrigerator. Jameson's, the on-site Irish pub, is a fantastic place to catch up with friends, unwind over a drink, and features live music several nights per week. The large outdoor pool is ideal for escaping the heat of the beach or relaxing after a day sightseeing.