BANGKOK TEST & GO

Modena by Fraser Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
通过
4784条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
Modena by Fraser Bangkok - Image 0
Modena by Fraser Bangkok - Image 1
Modena by Fraser Bangkok - Image 2
Modena by Fraser Bangkok - Image 3
Modena by Fraser Bangkok - Image 4
Modena by Fraser Bangkok - Image 5
+28 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Modena by Fraser Bangkok, which offers quality accommodation and great service. With its location just 33 Km from the city center and 33 Km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Modena by Fraser Bangkok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible are just a few of the facilities that set Modena by Fraser Bangkok apart from other hotels in the city. Guests can choose from 238 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, sauna, steamroom. Whatever your purpose of visit, Modena by Fraser Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Modena by Fraser Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Modena by Fraser Bangkok
查看所有评论

地址/地图

2527 FYI Center, Rama 4 Rd., Khlongtoei District, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1

4142 评论
฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5

5421 评论
฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2

2580 评论
฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7

3449 评论
฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8

668 评论
฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4

11540 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU