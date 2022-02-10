BANGKOK TEST & GO

Modena by Fraser Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

4784レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
Modena by Fraser Bangkok - Image 0
Modena by Fraser Bangkok - Image 1
Modena by Fraser Bangkok - Image 2
Modena by Fraser Bangkok - Image 3
Modena by Fraser Bangkok - Image 4
Modena by Fraser Bangkok - Image 5
+28 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Modena by Fraser Bangkok, which offers quality accommodation and great service. With its location just 33 Km from the city center and 33 Km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Modena by Fraser Bangkok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible are just a few of the facilities that set Modena by Fraser Bangkok apart from other hotels in the city. Guests can choose from 238 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, sauna, steamroom. Whatever your purpose of visit, Modena by Fraser Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Modena by Fraser Bangkokゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Modena by Fraser Bangkok
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

2527 FYI Center, Rama 4 Rd., Khlongtoei District, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
との評価
4142 レビュー
から ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
との評価
5421 レビュー
から ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
との評価
2580 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
との評価
6776 レビュー
から ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
との評価
3449 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
との評価
668 レビュー
から ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
11540 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU