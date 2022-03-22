Loftel 22 Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Situated on Charoen Krung 22, Loftel 22 Hostel is a traditional Chinese residence. This lived-in residence is a cool mixture of old family houses. Only a 5-minute walk to China Town, the MRT, and Hua Lam Pong Railway Station, visitors to the hostel will just love its location. With a well-kempt environment and its proximity to N4 Marine Department Pier, Loftel 22 Hostel is a great base to explore Bangkok. Guests can enjoy several street food vendors around the hostel and nearby convenience stores. At Loftel 22 Hostel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like safety deposit boxes, shops, a car park, bar, and coffee shop.Guests can choose from 20 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Loftel 22 Hostel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.
Soi Charoenkrung 22 (Yaowharaj 10), Charoenkrung Road,Talard Noi,Sampantawong, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100