BANGKOK TEST & GO

Loftel 22 Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
629 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 22, 2022
Loftel 22 Hostel - Image 0
Loftel 22 Hostel - Image 1
Loftel 22 Hostel - Image 2
Loftel 22 Hostel - Image 3
Loftel 22 Hostel - Image 4
Loftel 22 Hostel - Image 5
+39 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated on Charoen Krung 22, Loftel 22 Hostel is a traditional Chinese residence. This lived-in residence is a cool mixture of old family houses. Only a 5-minute walk to China Town, the MRT, and Hua Lam Pong Railway Station, visitors to the hostel will just love its location. With a well-kempt environment and its proximity to N4 Marine Department Pier, Loftel 22 Hostel is a great base to explore Bangkok. Guests can enjoy several street food vendors around the hostel and nearby convenience stores. At Loftel 22 Hostel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like safety deposit boxes, shops, a car park, bar, and coffee shop.Guests can choose from 20 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Loftel 22 Hostel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Loftel 22 Hostel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Loftel 22 Hostel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Soi Charoenkrung 22 (Yaowharaj 10), Charoenkrung Road,Talard Noi,Sampantawong, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

Partner Hotels

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
waardering met
2090 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
waardering met
1085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
waardering met
3139 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
waardering met
3757 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
3583 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
waardering met
601 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
1763 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
waardering met
2226 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
waardering met
778 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
19 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
waardering met
609 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU