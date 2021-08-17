L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
This hotel has received 16 recent booking requests. hurry up!
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort in a prioritized manner, and L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 3 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room with Pool View - Room Only 44m²
฿10,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿1,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Coffee Machine
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Garden Villa - Room Only 60m²
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Pool Access Villa Room Only 65m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Private Pool Villa Room Only 90m²
฿23,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. With its location just 30 km from the city center and 4 km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. Also within easy reach are Unique Art Collection, Nai Yang Beach, Wat Mongkol Wararam. L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. Step into one of 47 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, massage, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.
Amenities / Features
- Balcony
- Air conditioning
- Bathroom
- Flat-screen TV
- Minibar
- Free WiFi
- Free toiletries
- Shower
- Bathrobe
- Safe
- Toilet
- Sofa
- Towels
- Linens
- Cleaning products
- Tile/Marble floor
- Desk
- Sitting area
- TV
- Slippers
- Refrigerator
- Telephone
- Ironing facilities
- International channels
- Tea/Coffee
- Hairdryer
- DVD player
- Electric kettle
- Wake-up service
- Wardrobe or closet
- Upper floors accessible by stairs only (Deluxe Room)
- Clothes rack
- Drying rack for clothing
- Toilet paper
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 2 reviews
If you were a guest at L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR L'esprit de Naiyang Beach ResortSEE ALL REVIEWS
5.0 One-Bedroom Pool Access Villa Breakfast Included
Positives
- Good, reliable, fast wi-fi
- Very clean
- English speaking staff
- Delicious food
- Beautiful surroundings
- Parking for rental bikes/cars
- Gym
- Massage service
- Comfortable bed
From start to finish I have loved staying here.
Nothing is too much trouble for the staff and they will go out of their way to make your stay as pleasant and comfortable as possible.
Rooms are spotlessly cleaned every day, comfortable beds, good wi-fi speeds around 80mbps+ so ideal for streaming, online work, etc.
Still got a couple of days in the sandbox but actually thinking of staying in this hotel a few days more, it really is that nice.
4.6 Deluxe Room with Pool View - Room Only
Positives
Negatives
- very friendly, welcoming and caring staff
My stay is very pleasant, with very nice and helping staff make sure I have everything I need for a great holiday. Room Service, Rent a Scooter, Help with routes on the island, everything is perfect. To reach the beach you need to go on a little wooden ferry over a small mangrove river, and they have a extra staff member to bring you with the ferry there and back. The beach is beautiful, especially in the morning, when the flood is high. On low water you can walk miles on the sandy beach. Right behind the beach is a little forest, which gives you great hide from the sun. Also in dawn I can see a lot of animals coming out the forest, like birds and little bats, I can watch them from my balcony. the pool is great and very clean. The only "negative" thing is maybe the hotel needs here and then a renovation, but it didnt bother me at all. Also, if you want to shop some beverages or snacks, there is nothing around and have to go with the scooter - but only a four minutes drive! I felt home very fast, and also secure of covid, as all staff wearing masks and keep distance. For the price I paid it was the very best choice for quarantaine time at phukets sandbox. The hotel is a bit empty due the lack of tourists, but for me it is wonderful to have a chilling stay and a beach almost by myself. It almost felt like 1992 when I first came here. So if you are looking for a secure budget hotel with great staff and a nice beach, you should come here.